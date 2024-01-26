Arellanes Elementary celebrates book fair launch with special student Zoom reading

Arellanes Elementary hosted its book distribution on Thursday from donations made through KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Thanks to community donations, SESLOC, and KSBY staff member contributions, students from Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary, Lillian Larsen Elementary, and Arellanes Elementary received new books to take home.

Thursday morning, Arellanes Elementary held its book fair, and KSBY caught up with a sixth grader who was able to pick out three new books.

"You just get to go into your own world and just experience what you imagine you, you just imagine it and you just go into a nice, comfortable state whenever you find a book you enjoy," said Eduardo Coria.

To kick off their book distribution, Arellanes hosted a Zoom reading night on Wednesday with guest readers.

Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie was one of those guest readers, presenting to dozens of students on the Zoom reading event from all different grade levels.

If you missed out on last year's book campaign, KSBY will be holding another campaign this September.

More than $75,000 was raised in the book campaign last September.