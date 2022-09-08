"Battle of the Books" encourages Orcutt Unified students to read more

Orcutt Union School District is encouraging students to read year-round by mixing in a bit of friendly competition.

"Battle of the Books" is an annual springtime event where 4th to 6th graders in the district compete against each other.

Students are asked to read as many books as they can from a list of 30 titles. In spring, students would team up to compete and see who knows the most about each book.

Joe Dana, Orcutt Union School District's Educational Services assistant superintendent, looks forward to the event every year. He said that the program opens the door to a variety of genres for students to explore.

"The books it asks kids to read are from a variety of genres. Some are non-fiction. Some are from the fantasy realm. Some are fiction. There's even poetry in there," Dana said. "It gets kids reading different types of literature - and think that transfers into different literature into the future."

Dana described the energy of "Battle of the Book" as a sporting event where families and friends can come watch the event and cheer on their young readers each year.

