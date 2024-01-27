Bonita Elementary students receive free books through KSBY campaign, community donations

Students from Title 1 elementary schools on the Central Coast are getting brand-new books thanks to your contribution to the "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign..."

Friday morning, 4th-grade students at Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria got to pick up three books at the library book fair.

We caught up with one of the students about her book selections.

"I like reading Minecraft because I get to learn more about the animals and everything," said Madeline Batista.

The Central Coast community and KSBY teamed up to raise $75,000 as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign..." last September.