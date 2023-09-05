Books bring families together: How you can donate to KSBY’s If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser

There are just a few days left of KSBY's fourth annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser.

A donation of $6 equals one book for a child in need, and the money raised locally will benefit four area Title I schools — Arellanes and Bonita Elementary Schools in Santa Maria, Oceano Elementary School, and Lillian Larson Elementary School in San Miguel.

Students at those schools will get to pick out their very own books at a Scholastic book fair.

Oceano Elementary Library Technician Kelci Gonzalez says she's seen how books can bring families together.

"Kids will come in and talk about what their sibling got, so they want to get something different," Gonzalez said. "So they're really building their whole library at home. And we do have a lot of parents at home who are Spanish speakers, and so when their kids bring home English books, it's a skill for the parents to be learning too."

"Every time I pick out a new book, I read it to my little sister," said 3rd grader Stephanie Lopez-Jacinto. "I don't even know it, I just get it, go home and call my little sister in and we share all our new books that we get."

To donate, click here.

The If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser ends on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

