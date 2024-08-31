'Books can open up the world': If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser benefits schools like Lillian Larsen

Last year, Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel was one of four Title I schools within San Luis Obispo County to receive books as part of KSBY’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign.

Lillian Larsen students received seven books apiece during two book fairs as well as their very own Harry Potter Book, thanks to the $75,236 raised.

With this year’s campaign underway, Assistant Principal Angela Lemm shared what an impact those books made.

“Our kiddos don’t always get to go to a library. They don’t always get to take books home with them, keep books at their home,” Lemm said. “It really means a lot.”

Fifth grader Joellyn Perez loves reading and is hopeful her school might be among this year’s awardees.

“It would be really nice of them and it would be cool because we got them last year!” Perez said.

The campaign specifically targets Title I schools.

“Title I schools tend to be schools with a high rate of English language learners and with a lot of students who are low socio-economic, so kiddos who maybe don’t have all the resources or all the things available to them that other populations have,” Lemm said.

If you’d like to donate to this year’s "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign, click here.

