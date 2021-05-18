Watch
Books purchased through “If You Give a Child a Book” fundraiser distributed to local schools

Posted at 11:45 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 02:47:51-04

KSBY is giving books to local students in need.

In our second round of book distributions this year, Oceano Elementary students participated in an in-person book giveaway today.

This giveaway is the culmination of the Scripps Howard Foundations' "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign. We asked for the community's help back in September and thanks to your contributions, as well as those from employees here at KSBY, we raised over $30 thousand dollars.

Oceano Elementary received 1,700 books in January during our first distribution. 1,700 more were delivered today.

Students get to choose four books each.

Arellanes Elementary School will also have a book distribution next week.

