"Every kid should have a personal library": SESLOC joins If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser

Children who have access to books at home have been shown to be more successful in the long run. However, that isn't always possible — even for students right here on the Central Coast.

Last week, KSBY launched the fourth annual If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser.

A donation of $6 equals one book for a child in need, and the money raised locally will benefit four area Title I schools — Arellanes and Bonita Elementary Schools in Santa Maria, Oceano Elementary School, and Lillian Larson Elementary School in San Miguel.

Students at those schools will get to pick out their very own books at a Scholastic book fair and take them home to keep.

SESLOC Federal Credit Union is partnering with KSBY on this campaign and has raised $2,400 through employee donations alone. Now, they are asking the community to step up and donate.

"Childhood literacy is an early predictor of educational success long-term and it is of SESLOC's belief that every kid should have a personal library, that they should have books at home to read," said Vincent Delgado, SESLOC Education Outreach Manager. "Reading doesn’t stop when kids get out of the classroom every day. Reading shouldn’t stop when school ends for the summer. It is a great opportunity to make sure that books are in the hands of deserving kids."

To donate, click here.

KSBY will also be live at SESLOC during this Wednesday evening's newscasts for National Read a Book Day.

The If You Give a Child a Book fundraiser ends on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

