If You Give a Child a Book campaign excites students in Santa Maria

KSBY and the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book..." program is helping students in local communities by giving them access to free books.

Students at Arellanes Elementary School in Santa Maria got to shop for some new reads this week at their Scholastic book fair.

Every student could choose four books to take home.

“I picked that one because I love dogs, and I want to read it to my little siblings at home,” said 6th grader Kayla Pimentel.

When asked for advice to get other kids interested in reading, she said, “Pretend that it’s a movie or something you get to experience in your mind and learn from it.”

School librarian Megan Lizalde had additional advice for parents — let kids read what they’re interested in, whether it’s picture books or stories about dragons. She said she even lets her own kids stay up later as long as they’re reading.

The initiative will bring more book fairs to schools in the coming weeks. The books were purchased with money raised during KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book..." 2024 donation drive.