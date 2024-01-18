Local students receive new books thanks to record-breaking community donations

Lillian Larsen Elementary hosted the first book campaign of the year from KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Thanks to community donations, SESLOC, and KSBY staff member contributions, students from Lillian Larsen Elementary, Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary, and Arellanes Elementary received new books from Scholastic.

On Thursday, students at Lillian Larsen were able to pick out and take home seven new books during their book fair.

KSBY caught up with one 4th grader who told us she likes to read because she can use her imagination.

"I really like imagining what it looks like because I get to like make it up and choose the colors if I don't see them," said Destiny Lovelace

The "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign was held in August - September 2023 and KSBY raised a record amount of money for local students in need. A total of $75,054 was donated and SESLOC turned that money into brand-new books for kids at our four partner schools.

So much money was raised the school will be able to hold two book fairs this year. The ones happening now are the first round, and the second round will be held in May.

"By the end of the year, they're reading and comprehending and they're just so excited to be able to do that.

So the fact that we have books, they're getting books that are at, or near the level that they'll be at by the end of the year, it's wonderful," said Jill Heilmann, Kindergarten teacher at Lillian Larsen.

If you missed out on last year's book campaign, KSBY will be holding another campaign this September.