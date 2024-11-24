On Saturday morning, dozens of applicants completed testing to become California Highway Patrol officers on the Central Coast in Arroyo Grande.

This is the first time that CHP’s physical ability test and written examination were held at Arroyo Grande High School.

Organizers say they anticipated about 70 people participating in the test.

KSBY spoke with one official who said CHP has seen an uptick in applications this year.

"What's exciting for the California Highway Patrol this year is we've seen an increase of 100% applications, specifically speaking in October and November,” Jordan Richards CHP public information officer. “They’re applicants from all over the state of California. We actually have some throughout this United States."

In about a week, officials say they'll send 12 cadets from the local CHP division to train in a 26-week program in Sacramento.