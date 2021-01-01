Dusty Baker joined the KSBY News team in March 2021 as a Sports Anchor and Multimedia Journalist. Yes, he was named after former Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder and current Houston Astros Manager, Dusty Baker, so you could say he has been a sports fan since the day he was born.

Baker grew up in the Southern California community of Santa Clarita. After graduating from Valencia High School, Baker attended Texas Christian University (TCU) where he majored in Journalism, minored in Business, and graduated with a certificate in Sports Journalism. While at TCU, Baker also worked as a recruiter and ambassador for the TCU Horned Frogs football program.

Dusty's first job in television was at KRBC in Abilene, TX as a news reporter. Five months later, he took over as a Sports Anchor and Reporter for both KRBC and KTAB.

Returning to California has always been a goal for Baker because of the state's love for the game of baseball. He has played the game most of his life and looks forward to covering great baseball here on the Central Coast as well as the four MLB teams in our region, including his beloved World Series champion LA Dodgers.

Outside of sports, Baker is passionate about traveling, experiencing new cultures, and helping mentor young adults. Growing up in a family of educators, Baker served as a Program Director for the National Student Leadership Conference at UCLA, Yale, Northwestern, and the University of Washington where he assisted high school students with their career goals in the field of business.

In his free time, Baker loves running, throwing around the baseball and football, hiking, longboarding, and being outside in general. When he is indoors, Dusty is probably watching The Office, New Girl, or Brooklyn 99.

