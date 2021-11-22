American Music Awards could coronate pop star Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist.

The Disney actor and singer-songwriter has seven nominations, while five-time winner The Weeknd has six.

He’s also going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

The fan-voted awards show will air live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees are based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity.