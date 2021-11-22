Watch
American Music Awards could coronate pop star Olivia Rodrigo

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The Disney actress and singer-songwriter broke out with hits from her 2021 debut record "Sour," which led to seven nominations at the AMAs, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. The AMAs will air from Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 21. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 20:13:31-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist.

The Disney actor and singer-songwriter has seven nominations, while five-time winner The Weeknd has six.

He’s also going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

The fan-voted awards show will air live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees are based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity.

