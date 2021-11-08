Watch
Book gets close to the music that made Carpenters superstars

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Richard Carpenter poses at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A new book on the Carpenters takes a look back at nearly every rainy day and Monday of the legendary pop duo's career. "Carpenters: The Musical Legacy," meant to mark the 50 years since the duo's debut, was co-written by Carpenter, along with Associated Press journalist Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new book on the Carpenters takes a look back at nearly every rainy day and Monday of the legendary pop duo's career.

Richard Carpenter tells The Associated Press he took part in “Carpenters: A Musical Legacy” because it focused on the work itself, including hits like “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and "Superstar,” instead of issues like his sister Karen's death from anorexia in 1983.

The book allowed Richard Carpenter to discuss the earliest musical influences the duo had as kids. And it goes deep on the process behind albums like “Now & Then.”

