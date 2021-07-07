Britney Spears' longtime lawyer files to resign

Britney Spears' attorney for the last 13 years has officially filed his application to resign.

Samuel Ingham has represented the pop star for the entirety of her conservatorship.

Last month, Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" and asked a judge to end it.

Ingham says he'll officially step down with the "appointment of new court-appointed counsel." He was originally appointed by the Los Angeles Superior Court to represent Spears when the conservatorship began in 2008.

The news comes less than a day after Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, reportedly resigned. Rudolph had represented Spears for about 25 years and said the singer is considering retiring.

The next court hearing for Spears' conservatorship is scheduled for July 14.

