Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Dark Shadows,' 'Lethal Weapon' actor Mitchell Ryan dies

Obit Mitchell Ryan
Dan Grossi/AP
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur Miller's play "The Price," backstage at the Playhouse Theater in New York in July 1979. Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday, March 4, 2022. He was 88. Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Obit Mitchell Ryan
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 16:18:00-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first "Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's "Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera "Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom "Dharma & Greg," has died. He was 88.

His stepdaughter tells the Hollywood Reporter that Ryan died Friday of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than a half-century, the rugged character actor appeared in movies, TV shows and on the Broadway stage. He had a long-running part on "Dharma & Greg" as Greg's wealthy, eccentric and boozy father.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png