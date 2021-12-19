Watch
Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Matt Kennedy/AP
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP)
Film Review - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 19, 2021
Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot.

Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third-best opening of all time behind "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Studio estimates on Sunday show the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations.

The web-slinger's success couldn't have come sooner for a movie business that has had a rollercoaster 2021 and could be headed for a difficult start to 2022 as the omicron variant of the coronavirus forces more and more event cancellations.

