Erin Fe is a multimedia journalist and joined the KSBY News team in February 2021.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Erin graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in Political Science. Since then, she has pursued her passion in news with stops in education and tech. After a news internship at KTVU in Oakland, Erin was a Production Assistant at NBC Bay Area/KNTV in San Jose.

Erin loves running, hiking, finding hole-in-the-wall restaurants, baking, and anything competitive (including sports, board games, and Escape Rooms). She is excited to be part of the KSBY News team and share the unique stories of the Central Coast.

