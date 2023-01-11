Evacuation orders lifted for Santa Barbara County burn areas

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. today, evacuation orders are lifted.

This applies to most of the impacted areas of Montecito, the City of Santa Barbara, and the Alisal Fire burn scar.

It is important to know that there are still several road closures around the area.

Law enforcement and fire personnel are staffing those road closures to provide further information. Check with CHP and CalTrans for the latest road closure information.

"While we are able to allow residents to return home, we remind everyone that this was a serious storm that caused impacts across the County," said Scott Safechuck, Fire Captain of Santa Barbara Fire, in a press release.

He also added to watch out and be aware of loose and falling rocks, minor landslides, wet road conditions, and down trees and lines.

The Santa Barbara County Type 3 Incident Management Team remains engaged and actively mitigating incidents that occurred as a result of the storm.

Evacuation centers will remain open until all evacuation orders are lifted:

La Colina Jr. High School, 4025 Foothill Rd., Santa Barbara

The Veteran’s Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria

SBCC Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara (SHELTER FULL AS OF 9 P.M. 1/9/23)

If you live in Mid or North County and need shelter assistance, please call the County Call Center at 833-688-5551.

For updated and detailed information, please visit ReadySBC.org or call Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Call Center or 211.

