Foodbank of Santa Barbara County puts the fun back in fundraising

Have you ever been invited out but wish you could stay home and skip the party?

Well the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one step ahead as they launch a new fundraising event called The Un-Gala.

It's a lighthearted approach to a serious issue, deciding to put every dollar where it counts the most: nourishing the Santa Barbara community.

Plus there's no ballroom. No banquet. No babysitter.

Here's how to Not Attend the Foodbank's Un-Gala:



Make your donation before June 1 Skip the tux, the traffic, and the hors d'oeuvres Stay home and feel great

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County serves 1 in 3 Santa Barbara County neighbors, distributing over 12 million pounds of food yearly, and works with more than 200 partners and programs to build food security and resilience across Santa Barbara County.

