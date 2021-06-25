A Gap Home Collection Just Launched At Walmart

Walmart and the Gap have joined forces to create a new home goods collection across a variety of areas, like décor, tabletop essentials, bedding and bath.

The new Walmart-exclusive Gap Home brand will feature more than 400 items to help spruce up your apartment, house or even a college dorm room, with prices ranging from $15.88 for a washed denim pillow to $64.98 for a soft jersey king-size comforter set.

The website describes the style of the home goods line as “timeless American,” and you can definitely see the classic simplicity of the Gap aesthetic in many of the new products.

It appears the entire collection is not online just yet, but you’ll find a handful of items you can shop right now. Take a look at some of the items available now from the new Gap Home collection at Walmart.

Tie-Dye Reversible Comforter Set In Lavender

This tie-dye reversible comforter set in lavender costs $44.98 for a twin size. It includes the comforter, one sham and a laundry bag. If you need one to fit a king-size bed, that will run you $64.98 and it will come with one extra sham.

16-Piece Blue And White Decal Ceramic Dinnerware Set

This 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set features a blue and white pattern of stripes and polka dots. Priced at $48.97, it includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four dinner bowls.



Melange Organic Cotton 6-pack Towel Set

This Melange organic cotton six-pack towel set is available in six different colors and costs $39.98. Made of organic cotton, the set includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels.

Frayed Denim Decorative Square Throw Pillow

This frayed denim pillow measures 22 inches by 22 inches and comes in blue or gray. Priced at $19.88, it is made of 100% organic cotton and is filled with 100% polyester.



Easy Stripe Organic Cotton Shower Curtain

This Gap Home striped organic cotton shower curtain measures 72 inches by 72 inches and comes in gray, blue, navy and yellow. It is machine washable and priced at $19.88.

Stackable Stoneware Mug Set

This set of four 14.8-ounce stackable stoneware mugs is priced at $16.88 and comes in a handful of colors, including dark blue, orange and even a mix of black and white. Made of durable stoneware, the cups stack on top of one another to save space in a cabinet.

You can shop all of the items in the new Gap Home collection by visiting Walmart’s website. Do you see anything you’d like to add to your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.