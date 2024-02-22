Get paid $2,000 to watch Oscar-nominated films and predict the winners

If you plan on watching all of the Oscar-nominated films before Academy Awards night, there’s a new opportunity that could earn you some cash while doing so.

TestCasinos.com is looking for a “film aficionado” to watch the 10 Best Picture nominees, then rate the films and predict the winners. In return, the chosen candidate will receive $2,000 cash, a 65-inch 4K TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card to order meals while watching the films.

The winner will be asked to watch and score the films on a scale of one to 10 for the following criteria: Emotional Resonance, Entertainment Impact, Memorability Meter, Creativity Quotient and Social Buzz Score.

If chosen, you’ll need to answer questions like, “How entertaining and engaging was the movie?” and “Did it stand out from the typical movies, and was the concept innovative?”

Even if you’ve seen some of the films, you’ll want to watch them again if chosen, to make sure you’re answering the questions while the details of the movie are fresh in your mind. The 10 films you’ll be required to watch and rate are:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy Of A Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers Of The Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone Of Interest”

Along with rating and predicting the Best Picture winner, you’ll also be asked to predict who will win Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

You will be responsible for finding a way to watch the films yourself, so you’ll need to make sure you have the streaming services they’re currently on — ie: HBO Max, Peacock and AppleTV+ — or, you can rent them.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you’ll need to submit your application by March 3. If chosen, you will need to watch the films and complete the assignment before the Oscars air on March 10.

