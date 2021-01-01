Gina Avalos joined the KSBY News team in July 2020 as a multimedia journalist.

A Central Valley native, Gina is originally from the small town of Huron which is located just north of Kettleman City. While a senior in high school, she learned she has a passion for storytelling after taking a journalism elective course. There she wrote for the school's newspaper and student newscast.

Gina pursued her love of journalism and graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. While attending Fresno State, she interned at both KFSN and KMPH.

In her spare time, Gina enjoys visiting family, travel and trying new foods on the Central Coast.

You can follow Gina on her social media channels on Facebook or Twitter. You can also send her an email at gina.avalos@ksby.com.

