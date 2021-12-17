Gingerbread Cupcakes With Gingerbread Frosting Will Bring Sweet Spice To Your Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still looking for a holiday dessert that’s full of seasonal flavor and made completely from scratch, but still pretty quick and easy, we have the perfect recipe for you.

These gingerbread cupcakes with gingerbread frosting from Sizzling Eats are full of gingerbread flavor blended into the cupcake mix and the frosting. They have a moist, crumb-like consistency with flavors of molasses and spices.

Because both the cupcakes and frosting are completely from scratch, you will need ingredients like shortening, brown sugar, flour and molasses. You will of course also need ginger, plus nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. Despite not using any pre-made ingredients, they will actually only take 10 minutes prep time and 22 minutes cook time.

They would be easiest if you had a stand mixer, but they can be made without one. You can see the full recipe on Sizzling Eats’ website.

If you want to make it obvious that the cupcakes are gingerbread flavor without even having to taste them, you may want to consider baking up some mini gingerbread men and sticking one on each cupcake.

You can buy a set of six gingerbread cookie cutters on Amazon for $10, then simply whip up some gingerbread dough from scratch or buy gingerbread cookie mix from brands like Betty Crocker or Krusteaz.

Adobe

If you’re not a fan of gingerbread, but still looking for some holiday cupcakes, check out these Christmas light cupcakes that uses black icing and M&Ms to create a string of lights on a mound of buttercream frosting.

You can also use M&Ms to create a wreath for these Christmas wreath cupcakes. You’ll need green M&Ms, red ball sprinkles to look like holly berries and a licorice string, which you’ll make into the shape of a bow.

If you’d rather make a cake instead, try this Funfetti Christmas cake roll or this eggnog cake, which turns the holiday drink into a decadent dessert. You can make this cake into two layers or three layers, but regardless, it will have plenty of eggnog flavor. Both the cake and the buttercream include real eggnog, which you can buy or make on your own.

Do you have a favorite holiday dessert recipe?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.