GM recalls more than 660K vehicles over child safety concerns

General Motors is recalling 668,187 vehicles because of problems with its child seat safety system known as LATCH. Those are the anchors to which drivers attach child safety seats.

The recall involves 2020-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.

"The four rear-seat lower child seat LATCH anchorage bars may have excessive powder coating, which could prevent a child seat from being installed with the anchorage bars," the company states in a notice that will go out to owners in June.

Dealers have been notified about how to fix the child seat anchors. It requires them sanding off the excessive powder coating to between 5.9 millimeters to 6 millimeters, so child seats can be installed properly and meet federal safety standards.

Drivers can still use their SUVs, but they are advised to install child seats using the vehicle's rear seat belts.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, using the rear seat belts is equally as safe as using the LATCH system.

General Motors is not aware of any injuries related to the LATCH issues.

