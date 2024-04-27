Groundbreaking ceremony held for roundabout replacing dangerous Avila Beach intersection

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for San Luis Obispo County's latest development — the Avila Beach Drive roundabout project.

Construction is set to begin next month.

The intersection of Avila Beach Drive and Highway 101 will soon be transformed into a roundabout to enhance safety.

Public works say this specific intersection has faced congestion and traffic delays.

“Numerous circulation studies have indicated that the current existing intersection is not adequate at meeting circulation needs for the area,” said Aaron Yonker, San Luis Obispo County of Public Works, supervising engineer, Project Delivery Division. “When you look at these communities like Avila Beach, Shell Beach, and the City of Pismo, a lot of people are coming and converging in this area, utilizing this area for recreation. It’s a beautiful area and it’s resulting in high traffic demands.”

Improving safety is also a major goal.

“For my constituents in District 3, this is a significant intersection where we do have collisions, and we do have safety issues in regards to those who are either hiking, biking, or in their vehicles,” said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo County District 3 supervisor.

County of San Luis Obispo

Some community members tell me they are looking forward to the roundabout.

“I absolutely love it because I get off that off-ramp every single day,” said Daniel Martinez, a Hats Unlimited sales associate. “Almost every day because I work a lot. I think it’s really good because there’s a lot of times when I get off on that off-ramp, that there’s a stop sign of course right there. There’s a lot of times where crashes could occur.”

“It’s good to know that we’re thought about in Avila and it will be really good for us,” said Nevaeh Walker, San Luis Obispo resident.

Yonker says the layout of the roundabout has several benefits.

“We have incorporated lots of bike lanes into this roundabout design,” said Yonker. “Experienced cyclists can travel right through the roundabout as a vehicle would. Those that don’t feel quite secure and safe enough, we will be constructing an entirely separate multi-use path to allow them to divert their way around.”

Others believe this project will create a safe environment for drivers.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Kylar Cronin, San Luis Obispo resident. “I think efficiency is key. I think it’s going to be a lot safer for drivers.”

County officials say construction will take about 20 months.

The project will cost $13.8 million and will be funded by federal and state grants.