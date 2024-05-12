1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Grover Beach, police seek assistance

A man was hospitalized and a driver is wanted after a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Grover Beach on Saturday.

Police said around 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue a bicyclist was struck after changing lanes.

The 31-year-old male bicyclist sustained serious injuries, police said. He is currently being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene. Police have identified the vehicle involved as a blue 1966 Ford four-door sedan with California plates. The vehicle's plate number is UCS 589.

The vehicle's owner is William Ryan Dacosse, a known transient in San Luis Obispo's south county area.

Police are urging those with more information — including Dacosse's and the vehicle's whereabouts — to contact Sgt. Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511 or via email at framirez@gbpd.org.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP(7867).