1 killed in 2-vehicle collision in Grover Beach

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Grover Beach on Wednesday.

Police said two vehicles collided just before 5 p.m. in the area of N. Oak Park Boulevard and El Camino Real.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The southbound lane of N. Oak Park Boulevard was closed for a few hours as officials conducted the initial investigation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.