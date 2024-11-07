A close race for Grover Beach Mayor

The race for Grover Beach mayor is a close one. Ballots are still being counted, and as the vote stands now, two candidates are neck and neck for that position.

KSBY checked in with both of the leading candidates, as they wait for results.

"I'm thrilled, because the people of Grover Beach have had a say," said Debbie Peterson.

"I'm really positive about the outcome and I'm excited to see how it turns out," said Kassi Dee.

Debbie Peterson and Kassi Dee are the two lead candidates in the still undecided race for Grover Beach Mayor.

Both candidates say they are feeling optimistic and are looking forward to finding out the final decision the community of Grover Beach came to.

Dee has this message for voters as they wait.

"I want to see community back in our local government," said Dee, "I want people to feel comfortable when they come to council meetings and I want to see our council be very visible to the community, and I'm ready to do that. We need our community back together so I'm hoping to be listening and speak for all residents of Grover Beach, not just the ones who voted for me, but for every single person in Grover Beach."

Peterson shares that sentiment, and for her message to voters while they wait, she says to start thinking about who you want to fill the open council seat if she gets elected to mayor.

"Because it's a recall I think it is so important that they people elect their representative this time," said Peterson, "So, I would say they should start thinking about who they would like to represent them in District 2."

At last check Dee is slightly leading in votes, but ballot counting is still underway.

KSBY reached out to Mayor pro-tem Robert Robert who is also running for the mayoral seat but we have not heard back.

