Apartment units destroyed by fire in Grover Beach; 2 people injured

Two people were injured in a fire at a Grover Beach apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:30 a.m. at 960 South 14th Street.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, it took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the fire.

Five units sustained extensive damage.

One of the two people who were injured suffered smoke inhalation. The other was injured while jumping out of a window to escape the flames.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, and firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.