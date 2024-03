A local brewery is hosting a blood drive with Vitalant this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Apogee Brewing Company located at 191 South Oak Park Blvd. from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

Vitalant officials said more than half of the available spots have already been filled and that if the drive is successful, they planned to make this a semi-annual event.

You can make an appointment online or call 877-258-4825.