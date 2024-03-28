Brighter Side Bargains open in Grover Beach

A new thrift store has made its way to Grover Beach.

Brighter Side Bargains offers a wide selection of clothing, accessories, vintage furniture, home decor, sports items and knick-knacks.

The thrift store opened on January 1st and the owner told KSBY the turnout has been "amazing" since they opened.

"I've had the best reception from all of them, especially my Grover Beach community," Ellie Madrigal, owner of Brighter Side Bargains said. "By the second and third week, I already have regulars coming in."

Madrigal said the store also supports the local non-profit, Lumina Alliance, through vouchers that are provided to survivors in need of clothing, shoes, or other necessities.

Brighter Side Bargains is located at 197 South 10th Street.