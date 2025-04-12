'Bunny Blast' event set to bring Easter spirit to the Central Coast on Saturday

Residents in the Grover Beach area were busy putting together Easter baskets for a special event Saturday morning.

It's called the Grover Beach Bunny Blast, and on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., community members can swing by Ramona Garden Park to celebrate — and the children can receive a free Easter basket.

KSBY met with the event's community organizer today, who said it brings the community together for a good cause.

"I can say it's sweet because it's Easter," said Pamela Storton, the community event organizer for the Grover Beach Bunny Blast. "But we're really just having a great time gathering together with numerous people in the community that just want to be able to give to the children and give to the people of our community."

Organizers say they've assembled about 120 Easter baskets with about 35 items in each.

Baskets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

It's the first year they've organized this event, and they say they hope the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

"It’s wonderful to see the smiles that come to their faces," said Storton. "We have a lot of people in our community who are on the disadvantaged side, so we actually feel like we are helping those families give to their children and be a part of our community."