'Buy Local' to earn gift cards in Grover Beach

The City of Grover Beach has launched a "Buy Local" incentive program specifically to help businesses along a section of West Grand Avenue affected by ongoing road construction.

Spend $100 at participating businesses and you're eligible to receive a $25 gift card to a Grover Beach restaurant, brewery, winery, or retail shop.

Multiple receipts can be combined to reach the $100 goal.

"What's most important is that this program doesn't just support the local economy, it fosters a sense of community. So we are giving back to our neighbors, to our businesses that we're hoping to thrive during the West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project construction," said Megan Martin, City of Grover Beach Community Development Director.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Businesses included in the promotion are located from Highway 1 to 9th Street between Ramona Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.

Receipts can be submitted on the South County Chambers of Commerce website.