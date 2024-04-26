Central Coast Blue project on hold as local cities consider withdrawal

Drought impacts over the years across the Central Coast have highlighted the need for sustainable and drought-proof sources of water.

To address this, cities like Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, and Arroyo Grande were proposing the Central Coast Blue Project to protect the local groundwater basin from seawater intrusion and create an additional water supply.

But not everyone was on board, especially some Grover Beach residents like William James, who is retired and on a fixed income.

“I'm concerned that I'm going to have to leave here very soon, probably within the next 4 or 5 years. That's probably about all I'm going to make it," James said.

Last month, the project team announced that Central Coast Blue was being put on hold, citing the loss of state funding and improvements in local water supplies. This uncertainty raised concerns with local cities about the future of the water supply.

“Beginning in year six and beyond, if we begin to see the effects of a drought and we live in California where a drought can happen at any time, that's where we do see a need for more water supply in our community," said Matthew Bronson, Grover Beach City Manager.

Days after the announcement, Arroyo Grande's City Council voted unanimously to start the process of withdrawing from the project.

“I really have to admire the Arroyo Grande City Council because they took a hard look at this project. They debated it, the mayor brought up the points they needed to bring up and they voted 5-0,” said Sheryl Storton, Arroyo Grande resident.

In Grover Beach, the city council made the same decision this week.

Back in December, the city council voted to raise water rates to support Central Coast Blue but with that now up in the air, I asked Bronson how that could impact future water bills.

“If we're not part of that project at this time, then it is prudent and logical to remove those funds from the rate structure," Bronson said.

He adds that they may still need to keep some funding for other water resiliency efforts but they want people in the community involved in the process.

James says he feels residents’ voices are now being heard.

I also reached out to the city of Pismo Beach and was told city officials are also exploring alternative water sources, especially if neighboring cities do withdraw from the Central Coast Blue project next month. The city expects to have more information after Grover Beach's next city council meeting.