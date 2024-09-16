City of Grover Beach hosts 35th annual Dune Run & Walk

The City of Grover Beach hosted its 35th annual Dune Run & Walk Sunday morning.

Community members were able to enjoy the scenery of Grover Beach boardwalk and dunes while running or walking a 5K.

Organizers say the event was for people of all abilities and served as a way to kick off the Fall season with fun and physical activity.

Caroline Sanford, a participant in the 5K race, says that she's excited to come back in 2025.

"I'm going to get my friends to come, too," Sanford said. "I didn't know, like, what it would be like, but it's been a lot of fun and I'll definitely come back next year."

After the race today, city officials held an awards ceremony to honor the top three finishers in each age group and gender category.

“I appreciate all the hard work our City staff puts in to organize and host this special community offering," Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson said in a press release.