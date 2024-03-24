Community comes together to secure Grover Beach gym's future

The warehouse in Grover Beach where Amber Pinon's gym, “A Special Twist,” is currently located was recently sold.

It happened just a day after a fundraiser was launched to buy the property.

Through tears, Pinon shared the news on social media.

“We have to be out at the end of April... And so we are going to temporarily have to close our doors,” Pinon said in the video.

For the past four years, children with and without disabilities have found a welcoming haven in this gym, an environment cherished by parents like Alex Hamilton.

“It's just the community and the inclusivity that Amber has created. Here is what made it so special, for lack of a better word,” he said.

Pinon says finding a new location has been challenging due to the unfavorable market.

“What is available is really large and cost a lot of money," Pinon said. "And again, we're kind of a small... we're not your average gym.”

Although it's too late to purchase their old home, the community has not given up on supporting the quest for a new location.

Hamilton has taken the lead in a fundraiser through his business, rallying the community and already raising $2,000. The goal is to raise $100,000.

“We've really built a special community, and so to see families like Alex's step up and just really not give us a choice, but say 'we're doing this' was absolutely amazing, and so I can be more thankful for our families,” Pinon said.

