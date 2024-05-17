Construction underway in Grover Beach for West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project

Road work began this week in Grover Beach’s downtown area.

One resident reached out to KSBY asking what it was all about, and it seems they weren’t the only one who was curious.

“I was wondering what was going on on Grand Avenue,” Grover Beach resident Jen Riles told me.

I contacted the city of Grover Beach for more information and it turns out that the construction is part of the West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project, a $4.2 million initiative aimed at enhancing the downtown core, slowing traffic, and encouraging pedestrian use.

“I feel that it's going to make it more beautiful," said Karen Grossini, owner of First Class Seconds. "I mean, it looks really good down the street and I think that continuing on down to 4th Street is going to really improve Grover Beach's appearance.”

Construction on the project will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It's expected to take several months to complete with a target end date in late 2024.

“I don't have things to do, but there's people that have to get to work," said Luis Lopez, Grover Beach resident. "And 4th Street is the busiest street in this area, and it's twice as busy now that there's detours.”

The city says it will regularly update residents and businesses about the construction and any delays.

For some, like Grossini, the construction has had a positive impact so far, bringing more traffic to her usually quiet street, which could boost sales.

“And I'm really excited that I am like the beginning of the project and not the end," Grossini told me.

Next week, the contractor will continue with storm drain work on the 400 and 500 blocks of Grand.

For updated project information, visit the Major Street Rehabilitation Program on the Grover Beach official website here.