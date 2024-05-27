DA's Office, DOJ assisting Grover Beach PD with officer-involved shooting investigation

A man died from a police-involved shooting on South 13th Street in Grover Beach Saturday night.

The incident startled neighbors along South 13th Street.

“Half of the neighborhood thought it was fireworks,” Amy Quinonez, a nearby neighbor said.

“Wasn't sure what it was and I thought well if it was a gunshot I would hear sirens and sure enough I heard sirens,” Patty Troncozo, another neighbor said.

Police say shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Chevron gas station for reports of a man with a gun.

A short time later, another call came in reporting a man throwing rocks at passing cars nearby.

Police identified the man as the same person they were called in for before.

When confronting the man, police say he told the officer he had a gun, and threatened to shoot him.

Neighbors nearby tell KSBY this is very unusual for the area.

“We get a lot of people walking by 13th Street that they fight and yell but nothing like this,” Troncozo said.

Police say the officer gave the man several orders before he held up a replica firearm up and came toward the officer, leading the officer to shoot.

The incident was reportedly recorded on the officer's body-worn camera. KSBY requested the footage but was told it's not being released at this time.

“That is one of the things we get on 13th Street. They're talking to themselves or screaming or cussing but no one has gone that far as to pull out and pretend they're shooting,” Quinonez said.

The man died at a local hospital. His name has not yet been released

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice are assisting Grover Beach police with the investigation.

Police say the officer involved is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in situations like this. He was not hurt.

Police say the last officer-involved shooting in the city was in 2017.

