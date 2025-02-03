A 62-year-old Grover Beach man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rammed his truck into an officer’s vehicle.

It happened on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 2.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Leoni Drive for a report of a disturbance involving a vehicle. Officers determined that Steven Tomis, who was driving a 1974 Ford pickup, had collided with another vehicle.

Police say officers attempted to make contact with Tomis but he tried to drive away. That’s when they say Tomis accelerated and steered head-on into a patrol vehicle.

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashcam. Watch below:

Dashcam video shows suspected DUI driver in head-on crash with Grover Beach PD vehicle

Tomis, who police say was driving drunk, was taken into custody after the crash and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and DUI with injury.

The officer involved in the crash reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles involved sustained major damage. Police say the patrol car was new and had only been in service for a few weeks.

As of Monday afternoon, Tomis remained in custody with bail set at $500,000.