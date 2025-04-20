Demonstrators take to the streets during protests across SLO, Santa Barbara Counties

Community members took to the streets this weekend in a national day of action to protest the Trump administration.

San Luis Obispo 50501, Indivisible San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo County Democratic Club, Paso Robles Democratic Club, and the South County Democratic Club hosted three back-to-back protests around San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.

KSBY visited the one in Grover Beach, where rally-goers stood at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and Grand Avenue holding signs and chanting.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Paso Robles and Los Osos on Saturday.

Organizers say the rallies purposefully coincided with the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.

The weekend demonstrations continued down in Santa Barbara County.

Community members gathered at the corner of Broadway and Main Street for the No Kings "We're Not Going Back" rally, hosted by the newly formed Santa Maria chapter of the Indivisible organization.

Organizers estimate that around 250 people showed up to demonstrate their cause and encourage people driving by to honk their horns in support.

Saturday's protest follows the demonstration on April 5 that attracted over 400 protesters in Santa Maria, according to organizers.