Did you see the ship off the Grover Beach coast? Here's what it's doing

The ship is part of a transoceanic project connecting the United States and a nation in East Asia.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 28, 2024
If you've noticed a large white ship off the coast of Grover Beach, we have the answer you're looking for.

The ship is part of an ongoing operation laying transoceanic fiber-optic cables.

The cables run from Asia to the United States and come on shore in Grover Beach, where they connect to the "West Coast data network," Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson told KSBY.

The ship is carrying out offshore preparations for a new cable from Japan.

It will return in May to install the cable, Bronson said, which should then be operational later this year.

