Father's Day at the Cat Cafe event celebrates dads and local adoptable cats

Father's Day celebrations were in full swing on Sunday in Grover Beach, where The Caffeinated Cat Cafe held its Father's Day at the Cat Cafe event.

Dads and their families were invited to visit the cafe to spend some time with the facility's adoptable cats and enjoy a complimentary drink.

The event also offered families a special photo-op and a "Cat Dad" gift.

Cat Cafe assistant Darianna Leon says the event aimed to honor proud dads of kids, cats, or both.

"I think it's always important to kind of have a space where you could come in and celebrate all types of father figures, and not just, like, typical dads or grandpas," Leon said. "I think we're glad to just offer a space for that and to celebrate."

Organizers say Sunday's event is one way that The Caffeinated Cat Cafe is hoping to promote local pet adoption.

To learn more about the facility's adoptable cats, you can visit The Caffeinated Cat Cafe website.