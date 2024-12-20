Five Cities Fire Authority receives $10k donation that will help 'save lives'

The Five Cities Fire Authority in Grover Beach received a $10,000 donation on Thursday.

Non-profit organization Friends of Five Cities Fire Authority gifted the fire agency the money to buy a $18,700 ventilation training prop.

Fire officials say they received the remaining funds from the California Firefighters Joint Apprentice Committee program.

“They'll be able to train on this often, and that will allow them to really hone their skills in and become very proficient at what they do," John Savarese, the Friends of Five Cities Fire Authority president, told KSBY. "It will also improve the ability for them to affect a rescue and ultimately save lives.”

Friends of Five Cities Fire Authority is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2015 with an aim to fundraise for the local fire agency and support emergency response in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Oceano.