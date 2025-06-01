GBPD investigating assault that occurred near W. Grand Avenue and N. 9th Street

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st, authorities were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred in the area of W. Grand Avenue and N. 9th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds and a third person with no injuries.

Authorities say both victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that a total of five suspects were involved and had fled the scene.

All five suspects are now in custody and there are no outstanding suspects.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

The case is currently under investigation.

If you have any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Jared Allegranza at (805) 473-4511 or jallegranza@gbpd.org. (Case# 250614)