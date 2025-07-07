'Getting the people united': Locals form human peace sign during SLO 50501 event

Following the Fourth of July, local residents gathered in Grover Beach for an event called "A Free USA is a USA for You and Me."

The San Luis Obispo 50501 organization and the South County Democratic Club hosted the gathering at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed a picnic, activities, and a beach clean-up before coming together to capture an aerial photo of a human peace sign.

Organizers say the event aimed to celebrate unity and convey that hate has no place in the community.

“The human banner is all [about] getting the people united and together and standing together to put a communal message out. And then the beach community cleanup is also about, you know, just helping the community," Jesse Hudson, an event organizer, said. "I hope people get a sense of pride and accomplishment from that.”

According to organizers, Sunday's local gathering was part of the Women's March Free America Day of Action, which invited communities across the country to create their own events celebrating freedom and unity.