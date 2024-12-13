Grover Beach City Council looking to fill open seat after member recalled

After Grover Beach residents voted to recall Council member Daniel Rushing in the November election, the city is looking to appoint a new District 2 Council member.

Interested individuals who reside in District 2 are encouraged by officials to submit an application by Jan. 3.

“I invite all District 2 residents who are passionate about our community to apply for this opportunity to serve on the City Council during this exciting time for Grover Beach,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee in a press release. “This is a great opportunity to have a chance to make an immediate impact in our community. We’re eager to work with someone who shares our passion for public service.”

The City Council will reportedly review all applications received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 and interview applicants during their meeting on Jan. 13.

Following the candidate interviews, the Council will make an appointment for the position.

The appointed individual would then be sworn in and hold office for the unexpired period of former Council member Rushing’s term through December 2026.

To be eligible, officials say applicants must be a resident and registered voter in District 2 in Grover Beach.

In addition to the District 2 Council seat, Grover Beach residents also have another opportunity to get involved in the community.

The city is currently accepting applications for a vacancy on the Parks, Recreation & Beautification Commission, which was created following the election of the prior commission Chair, Kassi Dee, to mayor.

The commission, which meets bi-monthly, advises the City Council and Community Services on parks, recreation, community events, and beautification efforts, and helps plan special events.

Residents interested in applying can submit an application on the City’s website.

For more information, community members can contact the City Clerk at (805) 473-4567 or wsims@groverbeach.org.