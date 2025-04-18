Grover Beach City Council moves forward with wastewater rate adjustment process

The Grover Beach City Council has officially initiated the Proposition 218 notification process for proposed changes to the City's wastewater rates.

The move comes after councilmembers reviewed a detailed Wastewater Rate Study during their meetings on March 24 and April 14.

The study revealed that the City's current wastewater rates are not sufficient to cover the rising costs associated with operations, maintenance, and urgently needed infrastructure improvements over the next five years. The proposed changes are designed to support an estimated $15 million in system upgrades.

As required under Proposition 218, the City will mail detailed notices this month to Grover Beach property owners and wastewater account holders. These notices will outline the proposed rate changes, how they were calculated, and the necessity behind them. During a public hearing on June 9, City Council will consider adopting the new rates.

If approved, the proposed rate structure would begin on July 1, 2025, and would include an annual increase of 17.8% over five years. For a typical single-family home, this translates to a bi-monthly bill increase from $25.64 to $30.20 in the first year — roughly $2.28 more per month.

City officials say despite the adjustments, Grover Beach's wastewater rates are projected to remain among the lowest in San Luis Obispo County.

Under Proposition 218, property owners have the right to submit written protests against the proposed rate increases. If more than 50% of property owners submit valid protests, the City cannot implement the new rates.

Grover Beach will host two public informational sessions where residents can learn more about the wastewater system, rate changes, and the Proposition 218 process.

The City encourages all residents to attend and participate in their informational sessions next month. For more information and updates, visit the City of Grover Beach website: https://www.grover.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=696