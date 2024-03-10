Grover Beach Community Library hosts first book sale of the year

The Grover Beach Community Library held its first book sale of the year Saturday.

The event featured a selection of fiction and non-fiction books, classics, research, table top, collectibles and more.

Organizers also said some of the books were donated and have been saved since last October.

One volunteer told KSBY the turnout was "great" Saturday.

" Our first couple of hours is pretty packed," Darlene Kelly, Grover Beach Community Library's head volunteer librarian, said. "The parking lot was filled with people this morning when we started."

This is the first of four book sales the library is hosting this year.

According to their website, the next sale will be held on May 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.