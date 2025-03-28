Grover Beach human trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Arroyo Grande

A human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a Porterville man in Arroyo Grande this week and police are now asking any potential victims in the case to come forward.

Grover Beach police say Henry Vincent Terronez was arrested Thursday at a location in Arroyo Grande where police say the 34-year-old was intending to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

GBPD Henry Vincent Terronez

The arrest followed a multi-week investigation, according to police, who say an unregistered AR-15 was found hidden behind the driver’s seat in the car Terronez was in. A 60-round drum magazine and several 30-round magazines “with armor piercing ammunition” were also found with the gun, police said.

Terronez is facing charges of human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, pandering and sending harmful matter to a minor with sexual intent.

Police ask anyone who believes they may be a victim connected with this investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Goodman at (805) 473-4570 or mgoodman@gbpd.org.

Additional information on the weeks-long investigation was not released.