Grover Beach park set for major $3.3M makeover

Grover Beach resident Ashley Greig and her kids already cherish the park they spend so much time in, but with big changes on the horizon, their excitement is growing.

“We're glad that it's finally coming to fruition here," Greig said.

The City of Grover Beach recently secured a $3.3 million Federal Grant for Ramona Garden Park, best known as the backdrop for the summer concert series that draws crowds every summer.

“Grover Beach is just a town that's becoming really family-friendly," Greig said. "There's a lot of young families moving in here, and there's a lot of improvements being made.”

The planned additions include:



A playground

An amphitheater stage

An event lawn

New restrooms

Benches and picnic tables

But while the Greig family and others are eager to see the transformation, not everyone shares their enthusiasm.

“The city really should try to prioritize their spending on improving the overall city, not just a specific park," said Grover Beach Ben Tomkinson.

Construction is expected to start next spring, with a timeline of six to nine months, and some front-row residents seem unfazed by the prospect of living next to a construction site.

"We're used to, like, traffic and noise from the summer concert series, so I feel like that's kind of prepared us for traffic and noise," said Grover Beach Amber Tobin.

Greig adds she'll be using the opportunity to entertain her five children.

“We'll just set the kids up out here, let them watch the tractors!” she said.